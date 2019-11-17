ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of 30 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150%, primarily driven by higher revenues. However, the bottom line declined 28.6% year over year. It has been performing well on the back of growth across its operating segments. Moreover, the company significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business and exposure to cat loss are other concerns. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio, which primarily consists of fixed income securities.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

PRA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. 215,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $19,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5,875.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 887.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 321,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 288,594 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $9,551,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 42.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 198,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

