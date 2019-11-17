PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.96 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $236.96 million and approximately $271,380.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00007135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,626.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.03153249 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00618445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008310 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 385,100,587 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

