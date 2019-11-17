Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

PLC stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77.

