Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives $56.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $57,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,450. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 788,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

