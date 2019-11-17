PriceSmart, Inc.’s October Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales increased by 1.4% in the month of October. PriceSmart’s stock rose by 0.2% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,318,557 shares in the company, valued at $275,955,792.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $512,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $79,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

