Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) – Wedbush decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.47). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

PRVL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,830,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

