Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Short Interest Update

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PSDO stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Presidio has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.99 million. Presidio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Presidio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Presidio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Presidio by 23.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Presidio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Presidio by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSDO. ValuEngine lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Presidio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

