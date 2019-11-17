Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of DTIL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 474.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

