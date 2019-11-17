Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.11 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

