PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12,038.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PPG Industries by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 170,261 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $6,888,000 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG opened at $129.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.