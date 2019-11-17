Powell Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $456.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

