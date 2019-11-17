Post (NYSE:POST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Post from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 263,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,211. Post has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Post by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Post by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Post by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

