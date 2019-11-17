Porvair (LON:PRV) Trading 1% Higher

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 605.04 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), 14,506 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 35,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584 ($7.63).

PRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Porvair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Porvair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 575.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $274.38 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

