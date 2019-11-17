PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 9,511,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,239% from the previous session’s volume of 284,889 shares.The stock last traded at $2.71 and had previously closed at $2.39.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.85) by $5.82. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 492.45% and a negative return on equity of 546.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

