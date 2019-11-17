Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.08.

PLNT traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 837,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after buying an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,087,000 after buying an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,277,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

