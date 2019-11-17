Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.08.
PLNT traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 837,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after buying an additional 294,996 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,087,000 after buying an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,277,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
