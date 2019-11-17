PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $800,047.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,626.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.03153249 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00618445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000572 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,419,122 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.