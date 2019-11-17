PiplCoin (PIPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $159.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $242,610.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01445932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00140642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin.

