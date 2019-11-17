Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 747,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 444,804 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

