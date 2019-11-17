Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.89). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

