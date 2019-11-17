Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at Howard Weil

Analysts at Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.22.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. 817,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

