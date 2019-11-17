Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,692. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

