Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Down 20.8%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) dropped 20.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 1,533,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 356,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

