Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,234 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TKR opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Timken by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Timken by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Timken by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Timken and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

