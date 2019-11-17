Phantasma (SOUL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,994.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $82,994.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00086716 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00066959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,613.59 or 1.00690838 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

