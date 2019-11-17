PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 347,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,829. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston purchased 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,464. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller purchased 3,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 43.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 127,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

