Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.35 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

PRQ opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.98, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

