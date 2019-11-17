Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Trading Down 1.2%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 132,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

PSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian cut their target price on Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Petroshale from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Petroshale alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Petroshale Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Petroshale (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Petroshale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroshale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.