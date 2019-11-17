Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Trading Up 45.5%

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ) shares were up 45.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 76,648 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 105,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

About Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

