Peter D’arrigo Sells 5,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

