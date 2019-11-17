Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (PLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:PLI opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).
Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Company Profile
