PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $135.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. 3,642,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,332. The company has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

