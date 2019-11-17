Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of LON TM17 remained flat at $GBX 325.50 ($4.25) during midday trading on Friday. 1,534,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.82 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

