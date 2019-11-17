Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 262,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pearson has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 329,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

