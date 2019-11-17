PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 220.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

