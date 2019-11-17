Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paylocity from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.62.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. 231,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,334. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 800,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,644,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $50,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,284 shares of company stock worth $17,703,956. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
