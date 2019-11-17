Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paylocity from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. 231,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,334. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $5,289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 800,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,644,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $50,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,284 shares of company stock worth $17,703,956. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

