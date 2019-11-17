Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 99.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.5% in the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 238.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $50,868.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,284 shares of company stock worth $17,703,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $111.75 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

