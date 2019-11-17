Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.99 ($25.57).

Patrizia Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.