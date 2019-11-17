Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 1,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.11 per share, with a total value of $24,110.00.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.