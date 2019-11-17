Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

PATK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 173,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,270. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $204,941.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,173 shares in the company, valued at $33,549,837.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,053 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,758.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,149 shares of company stock worth $5,461,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

