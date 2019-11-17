Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PE. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.11.

PE traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

