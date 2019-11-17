Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 21,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEUM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Pareteum stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 4,578,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830,090. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

