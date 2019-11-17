PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.36. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

