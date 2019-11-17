PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Dividend of $0.60

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

PACW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 564,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,086. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

