PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and PNC Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:PNC) Critical Analysis

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.51 $465.34 million $3.72 10.46 PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.36 $5.30 billion $10.71 14.09

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 33.80% 9.61% 1.77% PNC Financial Services Group 24.96% 10.94% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 3 0 2.23

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $146.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats PNC Financial Services Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.