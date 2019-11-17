Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 6.4%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 387,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 403,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,801.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.