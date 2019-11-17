Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.25. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 113,039 shares traded.

ROYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.