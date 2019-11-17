Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEU. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

