Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $515,753.68 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,646.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

