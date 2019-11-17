Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $515,753.68 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,646.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:OC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
