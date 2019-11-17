Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Beacon Securities raised Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

TSE:OSK opened at C$2.80 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $769.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$30,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,480,600 shares in the company, valued at C$4,569,131.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,534,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,573,063.30. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,955 over the last ninety days.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

