Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 784,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $115,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $50,842,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the second quarter worth $10,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

